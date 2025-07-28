Parliament discusses Operation Sindoor: PM Modi, Amit Shah likely to speak in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will likely speak during the special debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha on July 29, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh began the special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in Lok Sabha on Monday. The debate is expected to continue till midnight on Monday and resume on Tuesday at 11 AM.

Also Read | Rajnath reveals why India paused Operation Sindoor against terror infra in Pak

A report in NDTV said that PM Modi will speak on Tuesday evening, a report in Times Now said he would speak between 5 PM and 6 PM on Tuesday. A report in News18 said that PM Modi will speak at 7 PM. All reports were attributed to sources even as official word from the government on this is awaited..

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, Congress said Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for the "security lapses" that allowed the Pahalgam terror attack, while asking the Centre to clarify how many Indian jets were downed during Operation Sindoor and "before whom did Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrender" to halt the military action against Pakistan.

Congress's deputy leader in the House, Gaurav Gogoi, said that according to the government, its intention was not to occupy territory. He asked the government why it was not so, as "if not today, then when will we take Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back"?

Gogoi also slammed the government over US President Donald Trump's claim, made "26 times", that he used trade to bring about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement

‘Humne ghar mein ghus ke mara’ The Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been saying since the Uri and Pulwama attacks that "humne ghar mein ghus ke mara", "we destroyed terror infrastructure" and is making the same remarks even now.

"They are still saying that Operation Sindoor is incomplete and Pakistan can do this again. Then how is this a success? They themselves are saying that our intention was not of war. Why was it not so? They say it was not to take territory. Why was it not so? When will we take Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back? If not today, then when?... The most horrendous terror attacks have happened under your government," Gogoi said.

He said the opposition wants to know from Modi that if Pakistan was ready to kneel before India, "why did you stop and before whom did you surrender"?

Advertisement

"Trump has made the claim 26 times that he used the threat of trade to bring a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He says five to six jets have been downed. One jet is of crores and crores (of rupees). That is why we want to know from the defence minister, the country has the courage to listen to the truth, he must answer as to how many fighter jets were downed," the Congress leader said.

"This information, this truth, is not just for Indian citizens, it is important for soldiers, they are also being lied to," he added.

Gogoi said there are just "35 Rafale fighter jets in the country" and if some have been downed, "it is a big loss".

Advertisement

He made the remarks while referring to a statement of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who said in an interview that India rectified its tactics and hit deep inside Pakistani territory after suffering losses during Operation Sindoor.

Referring to Singh's speech earlier, Gogoi said he gave a lot of information, but did not say as the defence minister how the terrorists came to Pahalgam.

"The country wants to know ... 100 days have passed, but this government has not brought the terrorists to justice," he said.

The home minister kept saying that the backbone of terrorism has been broken, but the Uri, Balakot and Pahalgam incidents still happened, he said.

"Who will take responsibility, the (Jammu and Kashmir) LG? It is the home minister who must take responsibility. You cannot hide behind the LG. This government is such a coward and is so weak that it blamed even tour operators for the Pahalgam attack," the Congress leader said.

Advertisement

Ever since the monsoon session began on July 21, Parliament has witnessed constant adjournments amid uproar over the Opposition's demand for a debate on issues of public importance, including the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The Opposition has also demanded that PM Modi respond to the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump of initiating a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

The first week of the Monsoon session of Parliament was marked by major disruptions, including Jagdeep Dhankhar's surprise resignation as Vice President.