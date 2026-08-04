Parliament impasse continues as Oppn targets Centre over Ram Mandir donation theft row, student crackdown | Watch

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Tuesday as Opposition MPs continued their protests over a host of issues, including a demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the recent police action during student protests in the national capital.

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The Lok Sabha was adjourned within minutes of convening until 2 PM, while the Rajya Sabha witnessed two successive adjournments amid the uproar.

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Outside the house, Opposition MPs, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in Parliament House complex against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and “police excesses” against student protesters.

Carrying placards against the government, MPs protested in front of the Makar Dwar of Parliament, raising slogans such as ‘chanda chor, gaddi chor’ and ‘Amit Shah jawaab do’.

The MPs also kept donation boxes at the spot to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and lined up around them to raise slogans against the government. Some MPs also put cash in the box to symbolise the donations made and the “theft” that took place later.

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Why is Amit Shah absent from Parliament? Oppn asks Besides Priyanka Gandhi, SP's Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, TMC's Sagarika Ghose, RJD's Sanjay Yadav and Manoj Jha, RSP's NK Premchandran, among others, participated in the protest.

The protesting MPs lined up behind a big banner that read ‘Why (is) Amit Shah absent from Parliament’ and raised slogans against the Home Minister.

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The INDIA bloc has vowed to corner the government on issues of alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and the use of "brutal force" against students during their protests last week.

Congress blocking debate on key Bills: BJP Earlier in the day, the INDIA bloc parties' floor leaders met in the chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in the Parliament complex, and vowed to corner the government on the two issues of “chanda chori” and “police excesses” against students.

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The BJP has accused the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies of deliberately disrupting the Monsoon Session of Parliament, alleging that their conduct has prevented discussions on key Bills and exposed the Opposition's “double standards” on issues such as paper leaks and student protests.

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Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra alleged that despite crores of rupees being spent on every session of Parliament, Question Hour and Zero Hour have been repeatedly disrupted, depriving MPs of an opportunity to raise issues concerning their constituencies.

“The way the 2026 Monsoon Session of Parliament is progressing, and the manner in which the Congress party, along with some of its alliance partners, is disrupting the session, is a matter of serious concern. Crores of rupees are spent on every session of Parliament.

“However, ever since the session began, Question Hour has not taken place in Parliament. Disruptions are being created during Zero Hour as well,” Patra told reporters.

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“Hardly any Bill is being discussed. The reason behind this is the conduct of the Congress party and some of its INDIA alliance partners. I am genuinely surprised by their double standards,” he said, adding that the Opposition might not allow Parliament to function on Tuesday as well.

Targeting the Congress over its alleged “double standards” on paper leak cases, Patra claimed the party remains silent on such incidents in states where it is in power, while politicising similar issues elsewhere.

The BJP leader further alleged that repeated disruptions have prevented meaningful discussions on important Bills passed by Parliament, depriving the public of information about legislative reforms.

The way the 2026 Monsoon Session of Parliament is progressing, and the manner in which the Congress party... is disrupting the session, is a matter of serious concern.

He said Bills such as the Supreme Court Number of Judges (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Registration of Birth and Death (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were passed without adequate discussion due to the Opposition's protests.

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(With agency inputs)