Parliament impasse continues, Kharge says no debate until Pradhan resigns; both houses adjourned for the day

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a fresh wave of disruptions on Wednesday, the third day of the Monsoon session, as Congress President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge spearheaded a fierce protest demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Lok Sabha also witnessed disruptions before being adjourned for the day.

Leading a united Opposition front, Kharge asserted that no debate or discussion on the floor of the House would be permitted until the Education Minister steps down, citing the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exams and the subsequent police action against protesting students at Jantar Mantar.

"For fair discussion on NEET, there will be no debate until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," Kharge said during the heated proceedings.

‘Nadda responds to Opposition charge’ Responding to the Opposition's charge, Leader of the House and Union Minister JP Nadda stated that the government is not shying away from a discussion. He emphasised that the Centre is prepared to address all concerns raised by the members regarding the NEET-UG irregularities.

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Nadda said the INDIA bloc's conduct is very irresponsible. “We can clearly see this anti-democratic conduct in the Parliament. Parliamentary decorum is being shredded and democratic values are being violated. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said very clearly just now that the Govt is ready to discuss all issues,” he said.

Amidst the uproar, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned until 3 pm and later adjourned for the day.

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Similar scenes were seen in Lok Sabha too. The Lok Sabha was adjourned too for the day. Earlier today, opposition MPs held protests wearing black clothes against the government on the Parliament premises. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi among others were present at the protest.

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Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said students have genuine demands and are asking for their rights. She pointed out that extensive hours spent on national song discussions contrast sharply with the resistance faced by the opposition when demanding urgent debates on critical issues.

Speaking to the reporters, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted how parliamentary time is allocated for different subjects.

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We can clearly see this anti-democratic conduct in the Parliament.

“We held a discussion on Vande Mataram for 10 hours. Now again, they are bringing a bill on Vande Mataram. Then, why can't we have a long and detailed discussion on the adjournment motion? You need to ask this from the government,” she said.

(With agency inputs)