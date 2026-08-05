Parliament Impasse: Rijiju meets Rahul; ‘Don't know anything’ on Delimitation Bill special session, says KC Venugopal

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday and discussed the proposed Delimitation Bill and the FCRA bill in an effort to break the deadlock in the House, news agencies said amid Parliament deadlock.

The meeting, which took place at Gandhi's office in Parliament House, was a 'confidence-building measure' from the government's side amid repeated adjournments in both houses of Parliament.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present at the meeting, which lasted for about 50 minutes, the sources said. Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and K C Venugopal joined the meeting later, they said.

The meeting discussed all issues, including the proposed Delimitation bill. The contentious FCRA bill also figured during the meeting. It was Rijiju's second meeting with Gandhi in the last 10 days.

Special session on the Delimitation Bill? There were reports about the government mulling a special session of Parliament to pass the Delimitation Bill. Government sources told India Today that it is likely to convene a special session of Parliament soon after the Monsoon Session ends on 13 August to take up the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill.

In response to these reports, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, “We don't know anything.”

“What is the purpose of a special session? Today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met with us to discuss delimitation and to understand the Opposition's stand. Our stand on delimitation is very clear. Our stand is the same as it was in the last Parliament session. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister is trying to create confusion,” Venugopal told news agency ANI.

The Delimitation Bill, introduced alongside the Women's Reservation Bill as part of the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, failed to secure the required two-thirds special majority in the Lok Sabha during the three-day special session held in April.

“Let them bring the FCRA Bill, and then we will show them our attitude,” he said.

After meeting Gandhi, Rijiju also met Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in Parliament House. Sources said Rijiju will also reach out to other opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, in an effort to break the deadlock.

Since the Monsoon session began on 20 July, the Lok Sabha has not been able to complete its Question Hour. Five bills have been passed without discussion amid the din.

"Sloganeering, whether inside or outside the House, is not good for democracy. By showing placards and sloganeering, you are lowering the dignity of the House," Birla told Opposition members.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM on Wednesday as the Opposition continued their sloganeering over various issues, including police action against students. Later, protests returned as the house reconvened at 2 PM only to be adjourned for the day.

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‘What is the purpose of a special session? We don’t know anything.’ - KC Venugopal

Birla said many members have approached him, saying that important questions are listed, but the House is not able to take up the Question Hour due to the disruption created by the Opposition in the ongoing Monsoon Session.