In a major development amid the Parliament logjam, INDIA bloc MPs on Thursday offered a middle path to discuss Manipur.

Minutes before the parliament opened on Thursday afternoon, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, INDIA parties have offered a middle path solution to the Leader of the House to break the logjam and get a discussion on Manipur going in an uninterrupted manner in the Rajya Sabha. Hope the Modi government agrees.

Rajya Sabha chairman invites floor leaders to discuss Manipur

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had invited floor leaders to meet for a solution to the impasse in the House.

Apparently, several MPs from INDIA bloc gave notices in Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the Manipur issue at length under Rule 267. Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha allows for the suspension of rules on the day's agenda to debate an urgent matter with the Chairman's approval.

The Chairman responded saying he has already given a ruling and cannot accept the demand of opposition members for discussion under Rule 267 on the Manipur violence.

However, the Centre has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion, on the issue, not exceeding more than two hours, under Rule 176, which the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc is objecting saying they want a "full meal discusison" and not just a toast and butter discussion of one-two hours.

Dhankhar said that the debate on Manipur violence under Rule 176 will not be restricted to 2.5 hours. “There is no time limit for discussion on Manipur situation under Rule 176," he said, adding that the parties “will have full say".

Opposition parties belonging to I.N.D.I.A have been protesting over their demand since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament for a detailed debate on the Manipur situation and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputsfrom PTI and ANI)