Parliament Monsoon Session begins today. New IT Bill, Mines Law, and more. Full list of key bills on Modi Govt's agenda

Parliament Monsoon Session: After a break of over three and a half months, both houses of Parliament—the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha—are scheduled to convene at 11 AM today for the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The session will be held from July 21 to August 21. This will be the first session of Parliament after Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of th Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

INDIA bloc's agenda The opposition INDIA bloc is ready to corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on a host of issues.

Opposition parties have insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan. They have also demanded a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

As per the official agenda, the Parliament will table 15 bills throughout the session, including discussing the Demands for Grants (Manipur) for the year 2025-26 and introduction, consideration and passing/return of the related Appropriation Bill. Additionally, a resolution seeking the approval of extension of President's rule in Manipur will also be tabled in the session.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has listed eight new Bills to be introduced in this session, in addition to taking up seven pending bills that were introduced earlier.

The government's top agenda item is the Income-Tax Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliameno on February 13 before being referred to a select committee led by BJP MP Baijayant “Jay” Panda.

The Billwas unanimously adopted by the committee on July 16.The Panel had made 285 suggestions to the draft legislation. The 3,709-pages long draft law will be presented to the Lok Sabha, on Monday (July 21), on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, according to a PTI report.

Among the other bills listed for consideration is the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims to align the state GST law with the central legislation. Another key bill is the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, which seeks to promote ease of doing business and improve regulatory compliance.

The government has also listed a resolution for the extension of President’s Rule in Manipur, imposed on February 13, 2025. Parliament’s approval is required every six months, and President’s Rule cannot be extended beyond three years, as per constitutional provisions under Article 356(1).

The New Bills 1-The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025:To amend the Manipur Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

2-The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025:To amend certain tax laws.

3- The JanVishwas(Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025:Seeks to foster ease of doing business.

4-The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025:To add IIM Guwahati to the schedule of the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017.

5-The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025:To provide for the declaration, preservation, and maintenance of geoheritage sites and geo-relics of national importance for research, education, awareness generation, and tourism.

6-The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025:To provide for the recovery of critical minerals, the inclusion of contiguous areas in a mining lease for mining of deep-seated minerals, and widening the scope of the National Mineral Exploration Trust.

7-The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025:To provide for the promotion of sports, sportspersons’ welfare, and ethical practices in sports; to establish standards for the governance of sports federations; and to institute measures for the resolution of sports grievances and disputes.

8-The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025:To align the definitions and provisions of the National Anti- Doping Act, 2022 with the World Anti-Doping Agency Code and international best practices, and to ensure the independence of the National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel.

The Pending Bills 1-The Income Tax Bill, 2025: Replaces the Income Tax Act, 1961. Retains most of its provisions, including tax rates and offences. Primarily seeks to simplify the language and remove redundant provisions. Introduced in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session on February 13, the bill was referred to select committee of the lower house.

2-The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024:This bill reserves seats in the Goa Legislative Assembly for Scheduled Tribes. It was introduced in Lok Sabha last August

3-The Indian Ports Bill, 2025: Repeals the Indian Ports Act, 1908:This bill provides for regulation of the ports sector by creating Maritime State Development Council, State Maritime Boards, and Dispute Resolution Committee. This bill was also introduced last year.

4-The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024: Replaces the Merchant Shipping Act,1958, modifies provisions related to the registration and ownership of ships, regulation of maritime training, seafarer welfare, and pollution control. This Bill has been pending in Lok Sabha since December 2024.

5- The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024: The Bill to regulate vessels engaged in trade within Indian coastal waters is pending in the Rajya Sabha. It was passed in the Lok Sabha in April 2025.

6-The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024:Replaces the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, which provides for the rights and liabilities attached to goods transported by sea from Indian ports. Retains most provisions of the Act. This Bill passed in Lok Sabha in March last year is pending in Rajya Sabha.

7-The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024: Replaces the Indian Bills of Lading Act, 1856, which provides for a legal framework for issuing bills of lading, which provide conclusive evidence of goods on board. Retains most of the provisions of the Act. This Bill was passed in Lok Sabha in March 2025 and is pending in Rajya Sabha.

