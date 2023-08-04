Parliament Monsoon Session: Bill to set up mega R&D funding agency introduced in Lok Sabha1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 03:08 PM IST
The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill-2023 seeks to create a ₹50,000 crore fund, with sizeable contribution from private sector to seed, grow and promote R&D.
A bill to set up a national agency to fund research across universities in the country was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday by Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message