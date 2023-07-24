Parliament Monsoon Session: BJP, INDIA plan protests on Monday over crimes against women2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 04:07 AM IST
BJP will hold a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over atrocities against women in Rajasthan and West Bengal as well as other states.
Political parties in India are set to lead a slew of protests on Monday amid outrage over a viral video from Manipur and other crimes against women. While the BJP will hold an agitation over atrocities committed recently in Rajasthan, West Bengal and other Opposition-ruled states, the newly named INDIA alliance has demanded discussion about the situation in the northeast.
