Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE: The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on July 20 amid a ruckus created by Opposition parties who are demanding discussion on Manipur violence and a recent horror video that came out on social media platforms. In Manipur, four persons were arrested in connection with the viral video which showed two women, stripped naked, held and groped by a mob of men, and dragged to a field.
On the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, some parties moved an adjournment motion on Manipur violence and other issues. The opposition also demanded the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the discussion. Before the beginning of the monsoon session on Thursday, PM Modi condemned the incidents linked to sexual atrocities in Manipur and said that “What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared".
During the Parliament monsoon session on day 1, opposition parties were sloganeering “Manipur Manipur" and “Manipur is burning". PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among those who were present in the House.
Opposition parties give notice in Parliament to discuss Manipur violence
Opposition parties have given notice to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur in both Houses of the Parliament on Friday, the second day of the Monsoon Session.
While in the Lok Sabha the Opposition parties have given notice under Rule 193, in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition have given notice under Rule 176 and Rule 267.
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives notice in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Manipur situation.
Bills on agenda in Parliament Monsoon Session
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2: The government has planned heavy legislative business for the monsoon session of Parliament that began on Thursday with Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, among 31 bills on its agenda.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi demands discussion on Manipur violence
Monsoon Session of Parliament Day 2: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding to discuss the Manipur situation.
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla gives notice on Manipur violence
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2: Congress MP Rajeev Shukla gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Manipur situation.
‘PM Modi is keeping quiet and is giving statements outside’: Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday demanded an elaborate statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament over Manipur violence and asked why PM Modi is silent in the House while he is giving a statement outside the House on the Manipur issue.
Oppn disrupted Parliament proceedings, didn't allow discussion on Manipur: BJP
The BJP said that a discussion on the situation in Manipur would have sent out a "meaningful and positive" message to the people of the violence-hit state but the opposition parties did not let it happen because they felt that incidents of "misbehavior" with women in Congress-ruled states as well as the violence during the West Bengal panchayat elections may also come up.
Day 1: Parliament adjourned over Manipur violence; Oppn demands PM's statement
The Manipur violence rocked proceedings in both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session on Thursday, with the opposition demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha failed to transact any business as opposition members created uproar over the situation in Manipur despite the government's assurance that it was ready to discuss the issue in both Houses.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called for meaningful discussions on day 1
The monsoon session of Parliament began on Thursday and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has urged the MPs of all parties for meaningful discussions in the House on issues of national and public interest.
Parliament Monsoon Session: DMK MP seeks TN Guv's dismissal for "defying" Constitution
As the Monsoon session of Parliament began on Thursday amidst the outrage over the situation in Manipur, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu said that he had given notice for the removal of Tamil Nadu governor for "defying" the Constitution.
Day 1: BJP charges opposition with not allowing discussion on Manipur in Parliament
Even though the government was ready for a discussion on Manipur, the opposition disrupted Parliament proceedings and did now allow the debate to take place, the BJP charged on Thursday as it questioned the timing of the surfacing of a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state.
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha demands discussion on Manipur violence
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding to discuss Manipur situation.
Manipur violence: AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives notice in Rajya Sabha
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding to discuss Manipur situation.
Congress MP Manish Tewari demands discussion on Manipur violence
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss Manipur situation.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives notice to discuss Manipur violence
Monsoon Session of Parliament Day 2: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss Manipur situation. The MP also demands that the PM should speak in the House.
A look at Parliament Monsoon Session Day 1
On the first day of the Monsoon Session on Thursday, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm after paying tributes to two sitting members and 11 former MPs, including ex-chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal.
Immediately after the House met, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to sitting MPs Rattan Lal Kataria and Balubhau alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar.
