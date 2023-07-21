LIVE UPDATES

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2 LIVE Updates: Opposition gives notice to discuss Manipur violence in House

4 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2: Opposition showed strength on day 1 of the Parliament Monsoon Session as they created a ruckus over seeking discussion on Manipur violence. Both houses were adjourned on Thursday.