Parliament monsoon session: Delhi ordinance bill likely to be introduced by Amit Shah at the Lok Sabha today2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:41 AM IST
The Delhi ordinance bill seeks to replace an ordinance that enabled the Centre to assert control over Delhi's bureaucrats
The Delhi Services Bill is scheduled for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The bill seeks to replace an ordinance that enabled the Centre to assert control over Delhi's bureaucrats, overriding a Supreme Court ruling that favored the elected government's authority in transfers and appointments.
