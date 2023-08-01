The Delhi Services Bill is scheduled for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The bill seeks to replace an ordinance that enabled the Centre to assert control over Delhi's bureaucrats, overriding a Supreme Court ruling that favored the elected government's authority in transfers and appointments.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, which is a part of the opposition coalition INDIA, has reacted strongly against the ordinance. The Congress and other opposition parties have also come out against the ordinance.

Who will introduce the bill?

According to the revised list of business for Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Delhi ordinance bill while his deputy Nityanand Rai will make a statement on the reasons for bringing an "immediate legislation" by promulgating the ordinance, as reported by PTI.

The YSR Congress Party, with its significant representation of nine members in Rajya Sabha and 22 in Lok Sabha, is likely to support the passage of the bill

What does the bill say?

According to The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, all transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government will be done by a three-member committee headed by the Delhi chief minister.

The Delhi ordinance was promulgated by the central government a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"With a view to give effect to the intent and purpose behind the provisions of Article 239AA of the Constitution, a permanent authority, headed by the Chief Minister of Delhi along with the Chief Secretary, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Principal Secretary, Home, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, is being constituted to make recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor regarding matters concerning transfer postings, vigilance and other matters, according to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority shall have the responsibility to recommend the transfers and postings of all Group 'A' officers (IAS) and officers of Delhi Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officer (DANICS) serving in the Delhi government.

It says that this would balance the interest of the nation with the interest of the Union territory of Delhi in the administration of the capital to the manifestation of the will of the people reposed in the central government as well as the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Why Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is opposing it?

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had opposed the ordinance saying the Centre had "deceived" the people of Delhi.

"This is a deception committed with the Supreme Court and the people of Delhi who have chosen Kejriwal thrice as the chief minister. He doesn't have any powers but the LG, who has not even been chosen but forced upon people, will have powers and through him the Centre will keep tabs on the work happening in Delhi. This is contempt of court," AAP chief spokesperson and Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said, as quoted by PTI.

