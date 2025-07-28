Parliament Monsoon Session: Fiery debate on Op Sindoor expected in Lok Sabha today, will Shashi Tharoor speak?

Parliament Monsoon Session: After disruption throughout the first week of the Monsoon Session, Parliament is set to witness a fiery debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor from today. Members of the ruling alliance and the Opposition are expected to clash over the two issues steeped in national security and foreign policy imperatives.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition parties will field their top leaders during the discussions in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will speak on the issues representing the government side. There are indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also intervene to convey his government's "robust" stand against terrorism. There is, however, no official confirmation on this.

The leaders of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, may lead the charge against the government along with Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and a host of other members. The Congress party has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, mandating their presence in the House for three days. News agency PTI, quoting sources, said the party's Deputy Leader in the House, Gaurav Gogoi, is expected to begin the opposition party's charge on the first day of the debate today.

After the first week of session ended up a virtual washout due to opposition protests on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and other issues, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on July 25 that the Opposition has agreed to start a discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The two sides have consented to a marathon 16-hour debate in each House, which invariably stretches longer in practice.

According to the listed agenda of the Lok Sabha, the House will have a "special discussion on India's strong, succesful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam".

In addition to its battery of ministers and leaders like Anurag Thakur, Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Nishikant Dubey, the ruling NDA is expected to field members from the seven multi-party delegations that travelled to over 30 world capitals to present India's case after Operation Sindoor.

They include Shrikant Shinde of the Shiv Sena, Sanjay Jha of the JD(U), and Harish Balayogi of the TDP.

Will Shashi Tharoor speak on Operation Tharoor? A big question mark is whether Shashi Tharoor, who led the delegation to the US, among other countries, will be picked as a speaker by the Congress. The seasoned Lok Sabha member's enthusiastic endorsement of the government's action following the terror attack has soured his ties with his party.

Opposition parties have framed their public criticism of the government around alleged intelligence lapses behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians killed, and US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after the four-day military action that ended on May 10.

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly attacked the government's foreign policy, claiming India did not receive international support on Operation Sindoor and has cited Trump's frequent mediation claims to target the ruling alliance.

The government has rejected Trump's claims.

Modi, on his part, has lauded Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, for meeting 100 per cent of its objectives and proving the mettle of India's indigenous defence weapons and platforms.

The BJP and its allies have highlighted the "new normal" Modi has drawn in fighting terrorism with his muscular response, including striking at terrorist sanctuaries deep inside Pakistan and putting in abeyance the Indus Waters Agreement.

Both countries were engaged in a four-day conflict as Pakistan retaliated after India hit facilities housing terrorists with precise strikes. India has asserted that several air bases of the neighbouring country suffered serious damage, and that the two sides agreed to stop military actions after Pakistan reached out to it.

Special Intensive Revision A bone of contention persists between the government and the Opposition: the latter's demand for a discussion in Parliament over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission.

A united opposition stalled Parliament in the first week primarily over this issue, as it has claimed that the exercise is aimed at helping the BJP-led alliance in the poll-bound state, amid the EC's assertion that it is solely focused on ensuring that only eligible people cast their votes.

Rijiju has said that every issue cannot be taken up for discussion in Parliament at once, and the government will take a call on the demand for debate on the SIR later in line with the rules.