Leaders of the INDIA alliance including the MPS who visited Manipur recently met at the Congress Parliamentary Party office at the Parliament House building to discuss the strategy ahead of the parliament session today. Top Congress party leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were present at the meeting.

Also Read| Parliament Monsoon Session: Tussle over Delhi Services Bill likely this week Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary while speaking about the parliament session told news agency ANI, “Our demand is only that there is a discussion on no-confidence motion...The situation in Manipur is very serious...The country needs to be saved...BJP and its alliances should also tour Manipur, they should also go there. Everyone needs to analyse the situation in Manipur."

Aam Admi Party leader Raghav Chadha while speaking to ANI said that the INDIA bloc has come after wiping off the tears of people of Manipur and taking cognizance of the situation in the state. He added that a meeting of INDIA MPs has been called where they will explain the situation in the state and then the next move regarding Manipur will be decided.

On Saturday, a delegation of 21 opposition MPS went to the Northeastern state to take cognizance of the situation on ground and meet the victims of the three-month-long conflict. On the initial day of their brief and intense tour, the delegation visited multiple relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district, and Churachandpur, where they met with victims affected by the ethnic clashes.

INDIA bloc MPs also met with the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and presented a memorandum outlining their findings and observations after their visit to the northeastern state.

The issue of violence in Manipur has been a point of contention between the opposition and the government. The opposition's insistence on having Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the Manipur ethnic conflict in parliament has disrupted the proceedings of the legislative body.