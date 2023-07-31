Aam Admi Party leader Raghav Chadha while speaking to ANI said that the INDIA bloc has come after wiping off the tears of people of Manipur and taking cognizance of the situation in the state. He added that a meeting of INDIA MPs has been called where they will explain the situation in the state and then the next move regarding Manipur will be decided.

