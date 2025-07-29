Parliament Monsoon Session: INDIA bloc to protest over Bihar voter list revision today

Opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc are set to stage a protest at the Makar Dwar of Parliament on Tuesday at 10:30 AM, ahead of the day's proceedings, to mount pressure on the Centre against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Exercise (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar.

According to the sources, the government has agreed to the opposition's demand to take up the SIR matter in the Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, signalling a possible floor debate, news agency ANI said.

The opposition is continuously raising questions over transparency and the verification process in the ongoing SIR in Bihar.

Earlier on Monday, both houses of parliament were adjourned several times amid sloganeering by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the ongoing SIR in poll-bound Bihar, as well as other issues of public importance.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday criticised the Opposition for disrupting the start of a debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of making a "U-turn".

Rijiju addressed reporters after both the houses of Parliament got adjourned for the second time amid sloganeering by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar.

"Opposition has made a U-turn. This will not work. After half an hour, Parliament proceedings will resume. The Defence Minister will open the debate. I urge everyone to listen to him. No Opposition party should speak the language of Pakistan," Rijiju told reporters outside Parliament.

He further said that the opposition is demanding a commitment from the government to discuss the SIR exercise in Bihar after the deliberation concludes on Sindoor.

Rijiju added, "We were all ready for the discussion. 10 minutes before the discussion had to start, the Opposition came up with their agenda that the government should give a line of commitment that, after this, the issue of SIR would be discussed. To bring in a condition just 10 minutes before the discussion is not right."

He also questioned why the Opposition was "running away" from a debate and resorting to disruption instead.

He asked, “Why are the Congress and Opposition now running away from discussion on Operation Sindoor?”