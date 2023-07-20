Opposition to raise Manipur violence issue in Parliament today The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre after a May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in Manipur surfaced and asked when will the Narendra Modi government stop acting like "all is well". The party also sought to know when will Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh be replaced. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it has been 78 days since a full-scale ethnic violence broke out in Manipur and 77 days since the ghastly incident where two women were stripped, paraded and allegedly raped.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Manipur horror incident DCW chief Swati Maliwal says, "I am unable to sleep after watching the video which has come from Manipur. The incident happened 2.5 months ago but no arrest has been made so far. I am ashamed that no one has been arrested. Central govt is silent, PM has not made a single statement. I am writing today to the Manipur CM and PM Modi to end the violence in Manipur and take action against the accused and police officials." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parliament Monsoon Session: 31 bills to be taken up Bills on the agenda of the government include Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019; DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019; Mediation Bill, 2021; Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 ; Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022; Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023; Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023; Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to State of Himachal Pradesh); Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to State of Chhattisgarh); Postal Services Bill, 2023; National Cooperative University Bill, 2023; and Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and more.

Congress seeks PM Modi's response on Manipur violence The Congress has been seeking a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue, which is facing ethnic violence since May 3 and has seen many fatalities. Attacking the prime minister over the Manipur issue, Jairam Ramesh said he is taking a meeting on the eight cheetah deaths but there is no expression of concern from him on the situation in the northeastern state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

INDIA's demand for discussion on Manipur in Parliament non-negotiable: Jairam Ramesh The opposition's demand for a discussion on the situation in Manipur during the Monsoon Session is "non-negotiable", senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday, asserting that the government must shun its "my way or the highway" approach and follow a middle path for smooth functioning of Parliament.

TMC to raise Manipur issue in Parliament, condemns sexual assault of women The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said the party will raise the issue of ethnic strife-torn Manipur in Parliament, while condemning the incident in which two women were paraded naked and molested by a group of men in the northeastern state. A five-member delegation of TMC MPs visited two relief camps each in Churachandpur, one of the most affected districts, and Imphal Valley.

'Manipur horror video incident will be first issue at Parliament today': MP Priyanka Chaturvedi
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "...Yesterday, video of a heinous crime with two women came from Manipur before the country...Such an incident puts the country to shame...As a woman MP, I want a discussion on Manipur. The PM should break his silence and answer the people by speaking on the Floor of the House...Women & Child Welfare Development Minister Smriti Irani never spoke on this but now when there is pressure on her, she says she spoke with the CM...The most incompetent minister of the country should resign. This will be the first issue at the Parliament today..."

All-Party Meeting: Congress demands discussion on Manipur in Parliament; 31 bills to be taken up A day after the show of strength by Opposition parties in Bengaluru, the entire Opposition is all set to raise Manipur violence, railway safety, unemployment, inflation, the status of the India-China Border and trade balance between the two countries among other issues during the monsoon session of the Parliament starting Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Opposition formed I.N.D.I.A ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session Twenty-six opposition parties on Tuesday formed a coalition --Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)-- to unitedly take on the ruling NDA with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that the fight will be "between INDIA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

When will Parliament Monsoon Session end? The monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled will end on August 11.

Parliament's Monsoon session today; Manipur situation, Delhi ordinance set to dominate proceedings The situation in Manipur and the Delhi services ordinance are set to dominate the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning Thursday with the Opposition gearing up to raise these issues to corner the government. The session begins close on the heels of 26 opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

'We had hoped that the PM will say something…': NPF MP Dr Lorho S Pfoze
When asked about Opposition leaders raising the issue of Manipur, NPF MP Dr Lorho S Pfoze says, "...We had hoped that the PM will say something...We are expecting that he will speak on the Floor of the House this time. When he does it, peace should ultimately come back to Manipur. We really hope...I think it is a very serious matter..."

