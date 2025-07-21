Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned twice amid Oppn uproar over Operation Sindoor

Parliament Monsoon Session: The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice on Monday amid protests and sloganeering by the INDIA bloc members demanding a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack. The lower house will meet again at 2 pm.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha until 12 noon after opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) raised slogans as Question Hour commenced on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

Similar scenes were seen in Rajya Sabha, where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a debate on Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump's repeated claims over brokering a ‘ceasefire’ between India and Pakistan after four days of military action in May.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha convened at 11 AM today, after a break of over three and a half months for the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The proceedings began with paying tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Air India AI-171 plane crash.

Soon after the tributes, Speaker Om Birla allowed the beginning of Question Hour in the Lok Sabha. The opposition members, however, began shouting slogans and protesting, demanding a debate on Operation Sindoor. Birla insisted that a debate over Operation Sindoor would take place after the Question Hour, but the protests continued.

“The government wants to answer every issue. The House should function. You have not come here to raise slogans. The House functions as per the rules and regulations. All the issues raised according to the rules will be discussed,” Birla told the protesting members.

As the uproar continued, Birla adjourned the session till noon. The house reconvened again at 12 only to be adjourned again till 2 pm due to the protests.

The opposition INDIA bloc has insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak in the Parliament on Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan. They have also demanded a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

In Rajya Sabha, Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted a motion seeking a debate on Operation Sindoor but said the time will be decided later. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha raised Trump's statements on Operation Sindoor.

Union Minister JP Nadda, the leader of the Rajya Sabha, said the government has already agreed to debate Operation Sindoor.

This is the first session of Parliament being held after Operation Sindoor, India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April.