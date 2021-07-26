The fifth day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament witnessed stormy scenes today after the Opposition raised slogans and placards on the Pegasus snooping row and farmers' issue.

While Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Tuesday, Rajya Sabha has resumed functioning at 3 pm. The Upper House was adjourned for the third time on Monday. Earlier, it was adjourned till 12 noon and again till 2 pm.

Soon after the resumption of House, the opposition parties created ruckus over the issue of the 'Pegasus Project' report and demanded a discussion on the matter.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said members are being prevented from raising issues of public importance. “We are becoming helpless day by day," he said.

Amid the Pegasus spyware controversy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that the state has formed a commission to investigate the matter. The announcement was made by CM Banerjee before her scheduled visit to the national capital to meet the Opposition leaders including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee said, "Through Pegasus spyware, everyone including the judiciary and civic society have been under surveillance. We expected that during the Parliament session, the Centre will investigate the matter under the Supreme Court's supervision but they did not. West Bengal is the first state to initiate a commission of inquiry."

The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware.

The members of both the House paid tribute to the brave hearts of the Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas today.

They also congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.