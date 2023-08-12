The monsoon session of Parliament was tumultuous with multiple disruptions and vigorous debates over Manipur violence, Delhi Ordinance Bill, and Digital Personal Data Protection Bill. It also witnessed an unsuccessful no-trust vote against the BJP-led central government.

In addition, several opposition MPs including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Sushil Kumar Rinku were suspended from the session due to various reasons.

List of opposition MPs suspended from Parliament Monsoon Session

1) Sanjay Singh: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was earlier suspended from Rajya Sabha due to ‘repeatedly violating the directions of the chair’. Vice President Dhankhar reprimanded Sanjay Singh when he repeatedly protested against the bill proposed by the central government to replace the ordinance on control over services in Delhi.

2) Sushil Kumar Rinku: AAP leader Sushil Kumar Rinku was suspended from Lok Sabha for throwing papers at the chair. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion for Rinku’s suspension. He said Rinku had “torn papers and thrown these towards the chair" and should be suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session.

3) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha for "repeated misconduct" pending an investigation by the privileges committee. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension, saying he disturbs the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers speak or a debate is going on.

4) Raghav Chadha: AAP MP Raghav Chadha has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha in the wake of the breach of privilege complaints. Five BJP leaders from the Upper House of Parliament had alleged fraud - contending that the Opposition MP included their names without consent in a motion he moved in the RS.

5) Derek O'Brien: During the monsoon session, Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama over the suspension of TMC MP Derek O'Brien with the Chairman first announcing that he has to withdraw from the House, but later said the motion to suspend him was not put to vote and hence he could continue to attend the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies)