Parliament Monsoon Session: Raghav Chadha among 5 MPs suspended from the House. Check reasons and full list here1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Tumultuous monsoon session of Parliament with disruptions, debates, and suspensions of several opposition MPs.
The monsoon session of Parliament was tumultuous with multiple disruptions and vigorous debates over Manipur violence, Delhi Ordinance Bill, and Digital Personal Data Protection Bill. It also witnessed an unsuccessful no-trust vote against the BJP-led central government.