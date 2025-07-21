Parliament Monsoon Session: Surjewala gives suspension notice to discuss Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor

Congress Member of Parliament Randeep Singh Surjewala has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Monsoon Session of Parliament that begins today.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for July 21," Surjewala's notice reads.

I hereby give notice under Rule 267... to discuss the concerns arising out of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam.

“That this House suspends Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and the businesses of the day to discuss the concerns arising out of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam and India's response through Operation Sindoor,” it reads.

The Parliament reconvenes today after a break of over three and a half months for the Monsoon Session, which will be held from July 21 to August 21.

This will be the first session of Parliament after Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan. They have also demanded a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Parliament will table 15 bills throughout the session, including discussing the Demands for Grants (Manipur) for the year 2025-26 and introducing, considering, and passing/returning the related Appropriation Bill. Additionally, a resolution seeking the approval of extending the President's rule in Manipur will also be tabled in the session.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has listed eight new Bills to be introduced in this session, in addition to taking up seven pending bills that were introduced earlier.

The government's top agenda item is the Income-Tax Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament on February 13 before being referred to a select committee led by BJP MP Baijayant “Jay” Panda.