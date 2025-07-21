Parliament Monsoon Session begins today on a stormy note. INDIA bloc to corner Govt on Operation Sindoor, other issues

Parliament Monsoon Session: The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is all set to begin today, July 21 on a stormy note with Opposition INDIA bloc ready to corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on a host of issues.

This is the first session of Parliament being held after Operation Sindoor, India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The session will run until August 21. Both the Houses will, however, be adjourned on August 12, 2025, to reassemble on August 18, 2025, to facilitate Independence Day Celebrations. The Session will have a total of 21 sittings spread over a period of 32 days.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said on Sunday that tentatively 17 items of legislative and other business have been identified for being taken up during this session. This includes 15 bills.

Rijiju said that the Union government is open to discussing all issues in Parliament, including Operation Sindoor. He, however, said that any debate on the subject has to be held within the laid-down rules and procedures.

PM Modi should respond, demands Oppn Opposition parties have insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond on Operation Sindoor, as well as on US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan. They also demanded a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Rijiju, however, made it clear that the final call on discussions in Parliament will be taken by the Business Advisory Committees of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Government's Agenda The government has listed at least 15 bills or introduction and passing in this session of Parliamemt. These include:

-Income Tax Bill, 2025: This was introduced in the Lok Sabha on February 13 and referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) chaired by BJP MP Baijayant Panda. It is expected to be tabled for passage in Monsoon Session of Parliament.

-The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025: This bill amendd the Manipur Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

-The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025: This bill amends certain tax laws.

-The Jan Vishwas-agri-seeds-share-price-nse-bse-s0005747" data-vars-anchor-text="Vishwas" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story">Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025: This bill seeks to foster ease of doing business.

-The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025: To add IIM Guwahati to the schedule of the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017.

-The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024

-The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024

-The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024

-The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024

-The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024

-The Indian Ports Bill, 2025

-The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025

-The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025

-The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025

-The National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill, 2025

Financial Business Discussion and voting on Demands for Grants (Manipur) for the year 2025-26 and introduction, consideration and passing/return of the related Appropriation Bill.

Other Business Resolution seeking approval of extension of President’s Rule imposed through Proclamation issued by the President on the 13th of February, 2025 under article 356(1) of the Constitution of India in relation to the State of Manipur.

Opposition Demands Opposition has been insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Parliament on Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a ‘ceasefire’ between India and Pakistan.

Congress MP and deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, said the opposition would demand the prime minister’s presence in Parliament and urge him to respond to the issues raised.

“Parliament is more important than travelling abroad,” Tiwari told PTI.

PM Modi will visit the United Kingdom and the Maldives between 23 and 26 July 2025.

Among other issues, INDIA bloc will raise the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Pahalgam terror attack, and alleged voter deleation in Bihar through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.