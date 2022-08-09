Parliament: Monsoon Session was one of the least productive since 20142 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 07:05 PM IST
The session was the sixth least productive for the Lok Sabha, and the seventh least productive for the Rajya Sabha
The just-concluded session of Parliament was one of the least productive sessions in the last eight years, with the Lok Sabha sitting for only 47% of its scheduled hours and the Rajya Sabha just 42%, shows data compiled by PRS Legislative Research. This was only the sixth time since 2014 that neither House could clock even half of its scheduled sitting time.