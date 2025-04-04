Parliament passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill after Rajya Sabha nod. ‘Opposition tried to scare Muslims,’ says Rijiju

Parliament passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after it was approved by the Rajya Sabha early on Friday morning. The Lok Sabha had on approved the Bill after over a 12-hour debate on Thursday.

Advertisement

In Rajya Sabha, the Bill got 128 votes in its favour and 95 against after all the amendments moved by the opposition were rejected. In the Lok Sabha, the bill was supported by 288 MPs while 232 voted against it.

Like in Lok Sabha, the debate over the controversial Bill, which began on Thursday afternoon, went well past midnight in Rajya Sabha too. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned at 4 am on Friday after a 17-hour sitting.

Marathon Sitting Before adjourning the proceedings, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said it was a "rare occasion" that the House is dispersing at 4.02 am to meet again at 11 am on the same day.

The Rajya Sabha had assembled at 11 am on Thursday (April 3) and took up the scheduled Zero Hour and Question Hour. At 1 pm, it took up the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. It was passed at around 2.30 pm on Friday.

Advertisement

After being passed in both the houses of Parliament, the proposed legislation will now be sent for President's sign-off next before it becomes a law amending the 1995 law governing Waqf properties.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Rajya Sabha that the Bill was brought with a number of amendments based on suggestions given by various stakeholders. "The Waqf Board is a statutory body. All government bodies should be secular," the minister said, explaining the inclusion of non-Muslims on the board.

Rijuju, however, said the number of non-Muslims has been restricted to only four out of 22. Rijiju also alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties, and not the BJP, were trying to scare Muslims with the Waqf Bill.

Advertisement

"You (opposition) are pushing Muslims out of the mainstream," he added.

He said for 60 years, the Congress and others ruled the country, but did not do much for Muslims and the community continues to live in poverty.

"Muslims are poor, who is responsible? You (Congress) are. Modi is now leading the government to uplift them," the minister said.

According to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Waqf tribunals will be strengthened, a structured selection process will be maintained, and a tenure will be fixed to ensure efficient dispute resolution.

As per the Bill, while Waqf institutions' mandatory contribution to Waqf boards is reduced from 7 per cent to 5 per cent, Waqf institutions earning over ₹1 lakh will undergo audits by state-sponsored auditors.

Advertisement

Practising Muslims A centralised portal will automate Waqf property management, improving efficiency and transparency. The Bill proposes that practising Muslims (for at least five years) can dedicate their property to the Waqf, restoring pre-2013 rules. It stipulates that women must receive their inheritance before the Waqf declaration, with special provisions for widows, divorced women and orphans.

The Waqf Board is a statutory body. All government bodies should be secular.

The Bill proposes that an officer above the rank of collector investigate government properties claimed as Waqf.

Also Read | Lok Sabha sitting to clear Waqf Bill, Manipur President rule one of the longest

It also proposes that non-Muslim members be included in the central and state Waqf boards for inclusivity.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the government for bringing in the legislation, "We kept our views on the bill in front of them (government). They have taken a negative stand and they are taking it forward," he told news agency ANI.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)