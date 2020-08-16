Parliament readies blueprint for holding monsoon session with social distancing

NEW DELHI : Parliament is readying for one of a kind monsoon session where a number of steps like staggered timings of both the Houses, spaced out seating spread to different galleries, large display screens and special cables connecting the two Houses for transmission of audio-visual signals are being considered in order to conform to social distancing norms in the backdrop of the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The session has to be convened within the six months deadline from the last session which had to be curtailed on 23 March owing to spread of the pandemic. The monsoon session of the Parliament is now expected to begin either in August end or beginning of September.

“…work is in progress at fast pace for ensuring several additional installations in prescribed time like four large display screens in the chamber of the House, another six small screens in the four galleries of the House, audio consoles in the galleries, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, special cables connecting the two Houses for transmission of audio-visual signals, polycarbonate sheet separating the Official Gallery from the chamber of the House etc," a release by Rajya Sabha secretariat on Sunday said.

The conduct of the session will be unique not just because of the various precautionary measures in place, but also because sitting of each House will be facilitated via chambers and galleries of both the Houses, which according to the Rajya Sabha secretariat could be the first time in the history of the Parliament since 1952. The spread out seating would be possible because both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will have staggered timings.

Out 243 Rajya Sabha members, 60 will be seated in the main chamber, 51 in the galleries of the Upper House and 132 will be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber. While seats will be allocated depending on bench strength of political parties, the main Rajya Sabha chamber will have seats earmarked for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the House, Leader of the Opposition and leaders of other parties including former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H.D. Deve Gowda.

“The current proposal is that both the Houses will meet for duration of four hours each in a day with preferably Lok Sabha in the morning and Rajya Sabha in the second half. Like Rajya Sabha’s seating arrangement, Lok Sabha too will be spread out to chambers and galleries of both the Houses and given that it has more than double the members, central hall too could be used to accommodate MPs," a senior Parliament official said requesting anonymity.

The decision to use both the Houses was taken in a meeting attended by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on 17 July after taking into consideration various other options for holding the session.

To ensure there is seamless participation of members, particularly those sitting in other galleries and chambers, large display screens will be installed and special cables will be put in place transmitting audio-visual signals of the proceedings both ways without any time lag, according to the release by Rajya Sabha secreatariat. It added that the officials and press gallery will accommodate only 15 people each.

There has been a growing demand particularly from opposition parties, several of which had called for a virtual option, to hold Parliament session and hold discussion on a number of issues including union government’s handling of the covid-19 pandemic and the nearly three month national lockdown to control its spread. Meetings of parliamentary committees are already taking place with necessary precautions in place.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via