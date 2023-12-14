Parliament security breach LIVE updates: A shocking incident happened in the Parliament on Wednesday wherein two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters, and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Around the same time, two other accused also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises. According to the police, the Lok Sabha security breach was well-coordinated and meticulously planned allegedly by six people, five of whom have been nabbed.
Here are the latest updates on the Parliament security breach:
Parliament security breach LIVE updates: Police register case of riots, UAPA against the accused
Following cases have been registered against the accused who created chaos inside and outside the Parliament on the 22nd of the anniversary of the terror attack-A case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), Section 153 (want only giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of his duty) of IPC and 16 &18 sections of UAPA.
The case is being transferred to the Special Cell for further investigations. Four people have been arrested and one Vicky and his wife are being interrogated, Delhi Police told media.
Parliament security breach LIVE updates: Absconding accused sent a video of incident to his NGO partner
The absconding accused in the Parliament security breach case, Lalit Jha sent a video of the incident to his NGO partner after the four accused committed the act, police told ANI news agency.
Parliament security breach LIVE updates: Barricades put up outside Parliament complex
Barricades have been put up outside the Parliament complex as security has been tightened following the security breach in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Lok Sabha security breach LIVE: Security protocols overhauled
Hours after a major security breach in the Lower House of Parliament, the security protocols are overhauled with strict measures to reduce any contact between MPs and visitors. According to media reports, separate entrances will be allotted to MPs, staff members, and the press while the visitors will be allowed only from the fourth gate.
Parliament security breach LIVE: BJP MP issued pass to intruder
BJP MP Pratap Simha, who has been accused of issuing parliament passes to Sagar and Manoranjan briefed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about the accused persons.
Simha told the Speaker that the father of one of the intruders belonged to his constituency and he had requested a visitors' pass to visit the new Parliament building.
The intruder was constantly in touch with his personal assistant (PA) and his office for the visitors' pass.
Simha said he had no further information apart from what he had stated.
Parliament security breach LIVE updates: Government orders probe, inquiry panel formed
The Ministry of Home Affairs ordered a probe into the Parliament security breach incident. MHA wrote, "On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an Enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Shri Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts".
Enquiry Committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action, the MHA added.
Parliament security breach LIVE updates: Delhi Police Special Cell registers case under UAPA
The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to probe the major security breach in Parliament on Wednesday.
Parliament security breach LIVE updates: 5th suspect nabbed by Delhi police
Six people were allegedly involved in the planning and execution of a major security breach in Parliament on Wednesday. However, the police has detained five people so far (Sagar Sharma, D Manoranjan, Neelam Devi, Amol Shinde and Lalit Jha).
