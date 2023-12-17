Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the gravity of the security breach in Parliament, urging for a united approach to addressing the issue. He cautioned against engaging in unnecessary disputes, especially amid the Opposition's protests on the matter within the Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with the Hindi daily ‘Dainik Jagran’, Modi said probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of people behind it and their motives.

"Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue," PM Modi told Dainik Jagran. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The newspaper said he described the breach as “painful and a matter of concern," adding, “The gravity of the incident which happened in Parliament should not be underestimated. The Speaker has also been taking necessary steps with all seriousness."

On December 13, two individuals leapt from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber, prompting opposition parties to call for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah. Certain members have additionally demanded the resignation of Amit Shah in connection with the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has asserted that the Lok Sabha secretariat is accountable for the security within the Parliament complex, and it has been adhering to the directives issued by the Speaker.

Additionally, the government has pointed out several previous instances of similar breaches, accusing the opposition of politicizing the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, ANI reported citing sources that the components of the phones belonging to the accused in the Parliament security breach have been located in Rajasthan.

Notably, all the recovered phone parts were in a burnt condition. It is important to note that the Delhi police are still in the process of retrieving Lalit Jha's phone.

ANI reported that Delhi police sources revealed earlier that Lalit Jha, the accused in Parliament security breach incident, destroyed five mobile phones before arriving in Delhi, and was misleading the investigating team.

In a recent development, the Patiala House Court in Delhi has granted the Police a seven-day custody of Mahesh Kumawat, who is the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case.

The Delhi Police had requested a 15-day custodial remand for Mahesh Kumawat, who is the latest individual arrested in connection with the incident. Earlier, the court had also granted a seven-day custody of Lalit Jha, one of the accused in the Parliament security breach, and five other individuals have already been taken into police custody.

(With inputs from agencies)

