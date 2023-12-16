Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Parliament security breach case and said on Saturday that the reason behind the incident was "unemployment and inflation". Gandhi said unemployment is the "biggest issue in the country.

"India's youth is not getting jobs because of the Modi government's policies. There has definitely been a security lapse, but the reason behind it is unemployment and price rise," he said in a video clip posted by him on social media on Saturday. The caption in Gandhi's social media post read: “Where are the jobs? The youth are desperate – we have to focus on this issue, give jobs to the youth..."

What we know about Parliament security breach case

As many as six accused, including the "mastermind" behind the incident, have been arrested so far in connection with the Parliament breach incident. These were identified as Amol, Neelam, Manoranjan, Sagar and Mahesh. Besides, two people — Vishal and Kailash — are currently under detention.

Here's how they are involved in the case

Parliament witnessed a major security lapse on Wednesday, wherein two visitors — Sagar and Manoranjan — jumped into the Lok Sabha chambers from the public gallery and opened a canister with a yellow-smoke, triggering panic among the MPs. They shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Meanwhile, two other people — Neelam and Amol — were outside Parliament with smoke canister. The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

All these four accused were arrested and sent to the seven-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D were arrested from inside the Lok Sabha and Neelam and Amol were arrested from outside Parliament.

Lalit Jha, the "mastermind", allegedly circulated videos of the protest outside the complex on social media. He was arrested on Friday night. He was the fifth person to be held by the Delhi Police in connection with the Lok Sabah security lapse.

Another Mahesh Kumawat was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday. He was detained earlier for questioning and was arrested after it was confirmed by the Delhi Police that Kumawat was also part of the conspiracy to launch an attack on the Lok Sabha, the Hindustan Times reported.

The two people who were currently under detention are Vishal Sharma and Kailash.

Police questioned Gurugram resident Vishal Sharma and his wife as their house was used by the five accused for their stay for two days ahead of the incident, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the Special Cell of Delhi Police detained Kailash, along with Mahesh earlier. They both are residents of Rajasthan and have an alleged association with a social media group called 'Justice for Azad Bhagat Singh', PTI reported.

What are the charges against the accused?

According to police sources, case was registered against the four — Sagar Sharma (26), Manoranjan D (34), Amol Shinde (25) and Neelam Devi (37) — under:

> UAPA sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.)

> IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at the Parliament Street police station.

What the investigation revealed

According to several reports, police found during investigation that the accused used his shoes to hid smoke canisters. They had allegedly carried out a recce of Parliament during previous sessions and found that shoes were not frisked during the security screening. Therefore, two pairs of shoes were made on special order in Lucknow, sources said. Months of planning were behind the incident, they added.

The motive behind Parliament security lapse

During the interrogations, one of the accused reportedly told police that they were in Parliament to protest over several issues, including unemployment, Manipur violence and more.

It was also revealed by the accused that they wanted to enact revolutionary Bhagat Singh's action of throwing bombs inside the Central Assembly during British rule in India, sources were quoted by PTI as saying.

