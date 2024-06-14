Parliament Session 2024: 5 things to watch out for during first session of 18th Lok Sabha
Parliament Session 2024: All eyes will be on the equation between the Opposition INDIA bloc and the ruling NDA. The Speaker's election and choosing of a Leader of the Opposition will be other important aspects of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.
The first Parliament session of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held from June 24 to July 3. This will be the special session of Parliament. It will be an important one as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "...after the elections, we are coming together for the first time..."