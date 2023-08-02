As the Manipur row continues to disrupt Parliament session proceedings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with top ministers to discuss the government's strategy in both the houses.

As per the sources close to ANI, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Anurag Singh Thakur, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Arjun Ram Meghwal were present at the meeting.

Mallikarjun Kharge to meet President Murmu today

The meeting comes on the same day as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, led a 21-member delegation of MPs from I.N.D.I.A to meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan . The meeting was scheduled for 11:30 am

The delegation addressed the Manipur situation by submitting a memorandum.

Earlier today, Kharge spoke to reporters about their objective to bring the pressing issue to the President's attention during the visit. "Today we will meet madam President (Droupadi Murmu) at 11.30 am and will bring to the notice of the President the situation in Manipur and our experiences from the visit to the state," Kharge said.

The Opposition has been insisting on a detailed discussion on the strife-torn state under Rule 267.

Earlier, ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session, PM Modi had condemned a purported video that had gone viral on social media showing two women being stripped and paraded naked, saying all the perpetrators behind the incident will be identified and brought to book.

Lok Sabha was adjourned amid opposition sloganeering

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned minutes after the house opened as opposition continued their protest.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra told ANI that his party will support the government on the Delhi Services Bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance earlier. The BJD's official stand came as a blow to the united Opposition, which has been trying to cobble up a majority to defeat the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

