Parliament session: PM Modi meets with Amit Shah, other ministers to stratigise move amid Manipur row1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with top ministers to discuss the government's strategy in Parliament.
As the Manipur row continues to disrupt Parliament session proceedings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with top ministers to discuss the government's strategy in both the houses.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×