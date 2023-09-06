Parliament special session: 24 INDIA bloc parties to attend, Sonia Gandhi set to write to PM Modi1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 06:48 AM IST
The Floor Leaders of the INDIA alliance's parties meeting was held at the residence of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Monday evening.
24 INDIA bloc parties will participate in the special Parliament session that is scheduled to begin from September 18. Reportedly, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be writing to PM Modi on behalf of these parties.
