24 INDIA bloc parties will participate in the special Parliament session that is scheduled to begin from September 18. Reportedly, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be writing to PM Modi on behalf of these parties.

The decision to attend the Special Session of Parliament was taken at a meeting of the INDIA bloc floor leaders which was held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, reported ANI.

Notably, the issues that will be raised by the INDIA bloc in the Parliament session were also finalized in the meeting and CCP chairperson Sonia Gandhi will convey them to the government in a letter.

The five-day session of Parliament was announced by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi last week. However, the agenda for the session has not been revealed yet.

Congress party had expressed its dissatisfaction with the government's apparent lack of transparency regarding the forthcoming special parliamentary session on Tuesday. In a strongly worded statement, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi voiced their concerns and outlined the critical issues they intend to address during this special session.

While speaking to reporters, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “We are not going to listen to Modi chalisa for five days…We hope that the opposition will also get an opportunity to raise their issues which are of concern to the people. Our demand would be that there should be discussion on those issues and with this sentiment we would participate in this special session,"

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi while speaking to reporters after the INDIA bloc meeting at Kharge's residence said, "...Why has this special session of Parliament been called? There has been no explanation from the Centre yet. After 12-13 days a Special Session is being held in the Parliament and the country does not know the speciality of this Special Session,"