Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that tomorrow on Ganesh Chaturthi, we will move to the new Parliament.

Addressing the media before the commencement of Parliament's special session, Modi said, "Tomorrow, on Ganesh Chaturthi, we will move to the new Parliament. Lord Ganesha is also known as 'Vighnaharta', now there will be no obstacles in the development of the country."

Modi further informed, “Unobstructedly, it will fulfil all dreams and aspirations for India... This session of Parliament may be short, but it is historic in scope."

The Special Parliament Session is scheduled to take place from September 18 to 22. Within this session, there will be a significant transition as parliamentary proceedings move from the old building to the new, state-of-the-art facility on September 19.

PM Modi said, “...This session of the Parliament is short but going by the time, it is huge. This is a session of historic decisions. A speciality of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination...Now, while taking forward the journey from a new place...we have to make the country a developed country by 2047. For this, all the decisions of the time to come will be taken in the new Parliament building..."

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urged opposition parties to participate in the Special Parliament Session commencing today. He mentioned that the government had already outlined the agenda for the Special Parliament Session during the all-party meeting held on Sunday.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha raised concerns about the government's choice to convene a special Parliamentary session, emphasizing that there isn't anything particularly unique about it. He expressed that regular bills are being introduced that could have been delayed until the Winter Session.

"This is not a Special Session at all. Some astrologer must have said something and the PM believes in all that...They are bringing normal Bills that could have waited till the Winter Session...Don't say that you have no agenda. The agenda is very clear. We would like to see what the other agendas are. But there is nothing special about it," he said while speaking to ANI on Monday.

On Sunday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised the national flag at the "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in attendance.

After weeks of speculation, the government recently unveiled its agenda, which includes bills slated for consideration and a discussion titled "Parliamentary journey of 75 years, starting from Samvidhan Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories, and learnings."

Minister Pralhad Joshi informed leaders that on September 19, 2023, there will be a photo session from 10.00 am to 10.45 am, followed by a function in the Central Hall starting at 11.00 am. The event will be graced by the Vice-President/Chairman, Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister, Speaker, Lok Sabha, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Largest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha, and Members of both Houses of Parliament.