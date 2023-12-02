Parliament Winter Session 2023: All-party meet today; Know key agendas
The Parliament's winter session for 2023 is scheduled to start on December 4 and extend until December 22. The outcomes of five state assembly elections will be disclosed on December 3, which are expected to influence the parliamentary session.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is scheduled to convene an all-party meeting of floor leaders in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Saturday. The meeting is anticipated to be attended by prominent BJP figures, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.