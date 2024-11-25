Parliament Winter Session 2024: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon on the first day of the 2024 Winter Session. Congress president Kharge urged a discussion on the Adani saga, emphasizing the need for healthy market competition.

Lok Sabha on Monday adjourned till 12 noon, shortly after the Lower House of Parliament commenced proceeedings on Day one of the 2024 Winter Session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaker of the House, Om Birla adjourned the House to noon today.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X that as the Parliament session begins, the first step the government should take is to have a detailed discussion on the Adani saga which has the potential of tarnishing India's image at the global stage, on Monday.

"This is what the INDIA bloc parties demand today, for the hard earned investments of crores of retail investors are at stake," Kharge said.

"We do not need monopolies and cartels to run this country. We need healthy market driven competition in the private sector, which facilitates equal opportunities, employment and equitable distribution of wealth, catering to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of India," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his customary address to media persons ahead of the the commencement of proceedings of the House, took a dig at the Opposition parties, saying that those rejected by the people during elections try to disrupt proceedings of the House as well.

"Those rejected 80-90 times by people do not allow discussions in Parliament. They do not understand people's aspirations. I hope new members from every party get chance in Winter Session of Parliament to share their ideas," the Prime Minister said.

The PM also mentioned how this session of Parliament is a special one as the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, will be celebrated on November 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The last phase of 2024 is underway and the country is preparing for 2025. This Session of Parliament is special in several ways and the most important thing is the beginning of the 75th year of the Constitution. Tomorrow, in the Samvidhan Sadan, everyone will celebrate the 75th year of our Constitution," he said during his address.