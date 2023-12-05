Parliament Winter session Day 2: Discussion to be held on J-K Reservation Act, economic situation
On Day 2 of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to move the Bill on Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act 2004 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 today in the Lok Sabha. And, in Rajya Sabha, a discussion is likely to be held on India's economic situation.