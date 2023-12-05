On Day 2 of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to move the Bill on Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act 2004 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 today in the Lok Sabha. And, in Rajya Sabha, a discussion is likely to be held on India's economic situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act The Bill provides for reservation in appointment in state government posts, and admission to professional institutions, for certain reserved categories. The Bill provides for reservations in professional institutions for economically weaker sections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 It provides for the reorganisation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Bill increases the total number of seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly from 83 to 90. The Bill also reserves 7 seats for the Scheduled Castes and nine seats for Scheduled Tribes.

Day 2 discussion in Rajya Sabha Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has given notice for a short-duration discussion on the current economic situation. The discussion on 'bolstering the economy to boost equitable growth' is scheduled to be held from 2 pm on Tuesday.

What happened on Day 1 of Parliament's winter session On Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha passed the Bill to repeal the Indian Post Office Act, 1898, and to consolidate and amend the law relating to the post offices in India.

Lok Sabha passed the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which is in line with the government's policy of repealing all obsolete laws or pre-independence Acts which have lost their utility. The Government in consultation with the Bar Council of India has decided to repeal the Legal Practitioners Act, 1879. It has decided to amend the Advocates Act, 1961 by incorporating the provisions of section 36 of the Legal Practitioners Act, 1879 in the Advocates Act, 1961 to reduce the number of superfluous enactments in the statute book. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has 21 Bills on its agenda for the Winter session, including the bills to replace the IPC, the Indian Evidence Act, and the CrPC.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.