The Winter Session of Parliament has been marred by ongoing protests from the opposition, demanding discussions on the Adani bribery case and violence in Sambhal. With key bills on the agenda, the session is at a standstill as both houses adjourned for the third consecutive day.

Parliament Winter Session: Proceedings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the third straight day amid protest by the opposition, minutes after the sessions began on Thursday, November 28. The sessions will now reconvene on November 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The third day of Winter Session kicked off on Thursday at 11 am in both Houses. Soon after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi took oath as a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, the opposition started protesting and raising slogans demanding a debate on Adani bribery case, Sambhal violence, Manipur and other issues. The house was adjourned for an hour.

When the house met again at 12 noon, the protests by opposition returned. The Presiding Offfice Krishna Prasad Tenneti requested the protesting members to allow the House to function. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition, naming the Congress party for not letting the House function. Soon after the minister's remarks, Tenneti annouced the adjournment of Lok Sabha untill 11 am on November 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday. The proceedings were adjourned as opposition started protestings in both houses. There was no business on Tuesday on account of Constitution Day. The proceedings were adjourned in both bouses on Wednesday too for the same reason.

The Congress and other opposition parties staged protests demanding a discussion on Manipur violence and bribery charges against the Adani Group. The INDIA bloc is demanding a JPC Probe into allegations against the Adani group. Opposition MPs in both Houses of Parliament raised slogans inside the Parliament.

18 notices rejected in RS In Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar rejected 18 notices submitted by Opposition MPs demanding a joint parlimentary committee (JPC) probe into Adani bribery charges in the US, Sambhal violence and an increase in crime in Delhi. Opposition MPs shouted slogans forcing adjournment of the Upper House for the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, and seven others were indicted for fraud by US prosecutors over their alleged roles in a $265 million scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure power-supply deals. The Adani Group has denied all allegations, calling them "baseless".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has listed 16 bills, including the Waqf Act Amendment Bill, for the for the session, which ends on December 20.

Five bills have been listed for introduction, consideration and passage, while 10 are for consideration and passage, according to the bulletin of the Lok Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The only business the Lok Sabha could do on Thursday was the adoption of extention of deadline for extending the term of the Joint Parliamentary Panel (JPC), which is examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. JPC chairman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Jagdambika Pal moved the motion and which was adopted by the house.