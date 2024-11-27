Parliament Winter Session: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day amid opposition protests over issues like Manipur violence and bribery allegations against the Adani Group. Both houses will reconvene at 11 am on November 28.

Parliament Winter Session: Proceedings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned amid protest by the opposition, minutes after the sessions began on Wednesday. The session in both houses will now reconvene on Thursday, November 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Opposition members created an uproar in Lok Sabha as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arun Govil was taking part in the Question Hour in the House. Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 noon soon after the lower house convened at 11 am on Wednesday, November 27.

The protests returned when Lok Sabha reconverned at noon. Presideing Officer Dilip Saikia adjourned the session again, this time for the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress and other opposition parties staged protests demanding a discussion on Manipur violence and bribery charges against the Adani Group. The INDIA bloc is demanding a JPC Probe into allegations against the Adani group.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Rajya Sabha too. Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar requested members to have constructive discussions before adjourning the house for the day.

Adani Group Denies Charges Earlier this month, Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, and seven others were indicted for fraud by US prosecutors over their alleged roles in a $265 million scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure power-supply deals. The Adani Group has denied all allegations, calling them "baseless". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, the Adani Group denied allegations of bribery and violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) against its chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and key executive Vneet Jaain in a case filed by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

The company clarified that its chairman Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vneet Jaain have not been charged under the FCPA, dismissing recent claims as “incorrect."

Also, former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi along with Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani addressed the media and said the allegations lack credible evidence and specifics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has listed 16 bills, including the Waqf Act Amendment Bill, for the for the session which runs till December 20.

Five bills have been listed for introduction, consideration and passage, while 10 are for consideration and passage, according to the bulletin of theLok Sabha.