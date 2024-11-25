Adani bribery case, Manipur violence to dominate Parliament Winter Session as INDIA bloc targets Modi govt

As the Winter Session of Parliament kicks off, Opposition is poised to confront Modi government over serious allegations of bribery against the Adani Group and ongoing violence in Manipur. With 19 sessions planned, critical discussions are expected on key legislative bills.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated25 Nov 2024, 06:21 AM IST
Parliament Winter Session to begin today: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and others leave after an all-party meeting ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.
Parliament Winter Session to begin today: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and others leave after an all-party meeting ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.(PTI)

Parliament Winter Session: The Winter Session of Parliament is all set for a stormy start on Monday.

While the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has listed 16 bills on the session's agenda, the Opposition INDIA bloc has demanded discussions on issues, including bribery charges against the Adani Group and the fresh wave of violence in Manipur.

Modi government has listed five bills for introduction, consideration and passage, while 11 are for consideration and passage.

Also Read | Waqf Bill to Banking Laws - what’s on Govt agenda in Parliament Session

The most important legislation in the session will be the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The controversial Bill, introduced in the Monsoon session of Parliament, aims to curtail the powers of the Waqf board, among others. The introduction led to a ruckus in the house, and the Bill was then sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committeefor wider scrutiny.

Victory in Maharashtra, Haryana 

The session begins after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured victories in Haryana in October and Maharashtra last week. The INDIA bloc managed to secure victories in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand.

Ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday, floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties will hold a meeting in Parliament House to decide the strategy of opposition, sources said. The meeting will be held at 10 am on November 25.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to decide the strategy of the Opposition for the Parliamentary Session, they said.

The Congress, and other opposition parties, are expected to raise the Manipur issue and bribery charges against the Adani Group and corner the government in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Manipur violence: 10,000 more central forces to be deployed

Last week,Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, and seven others were indicted for fraud by US prosecutors over their alleged roles in a $265 million scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure power-supply deals.Adani Group has denied all allegations, calling them "baseless".

On Sunday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the union government is "ready to discuss any topic" while calling for a peaceful session of Parliament.

"The government is ready to discuss any topic. Our only request is that the House should run well and there should be no ruckus. Every member wants to participate in the discussion but the House should run well. To run the winter session well, everyone's cooperation is needed and everyone's participation is necessary," Kiren Rijiju said after the all-party meeting in Delhi The all-party meeting was attended by all floor leaders of political parties in both the houses of the Parliament.

Also Read | What is Maharashtra CM’s salary? ₹25,000 to assistant and more

The session which will run until December 20 will have 19 settings. On November 26,the Parliament will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • The Winter Session will address significant issues including the Adani bribery case and violence in Manipur.
  • The session features 19 sittings with 16 bills on the agenda, highlighting key legislative priorities.
  • Opposition parties are strategizing to ensure their concerns are raised effectively during the session.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 06:21 AM IST
Adani bribery case, Manipur violence to dominate Parliament Winter Session as INDIA bloc targets Modi govt

