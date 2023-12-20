Parliament Winter Session: Over 140 MPs suspended; Lok Sabha passes three bills
As many as 141 MPs have been suspended-95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha following a ruckus over the opposition's demand for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.
Three Bills were passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday when Opposition MPs were protesting outside the Parliament over the suspension of their colleagues. On Day 19 of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Lok Sabha passed The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill; and the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 with a voice vote in which only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs participated.