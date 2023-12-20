Parliament Winter Session: Over 140 MPs suspended; Lok Sabha passes three bills

Three Bills were passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday when Opposition MPs were protesting outside the Parliament over the suspension of their colleagues. On Day 19 of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Lok Sabha passed The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill; and the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 with a voice vote in which only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs participated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023, -- piloted by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were passed by voice vote after a short debate.

The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to cap the age for president and members of the GST appellate tribunals (GSTAT) at 70 years and 67 years respectively, higher than 67 years and 65 years specified earlier

The Bill also aligns the provisions of the Central GST Act in line with the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021.

As per the bill, an advocate with 10 years of 'substantial experience' in litigation in matters relating to indirect taxes in the Appellate Tribunal, would be eligible to be appointed as a judicial member of the GSTAT.

The Lok Sabha Tuesday took up three bills that seek to replace the existing criminal laws of the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved The Bharatiya Nyaya (2nd) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (2nd) Sanhita, 2023 and The Bharatiya Sakshya (2nd) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.

The redrafted Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill were first listed for consideration last Thursday but could not be taken up following opposition uproar over the December 13 Parliament security breach.

As many as 141 MPs have been suspended-95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha following a ruckus over the opposition's demand for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a circular for the suspended MPs, barring them from entering the Parliament chamber, lobby, and galleries.

The Opposition lawmakers hit out at the government, calling Parliament a graveyard of the Constitution and comparing it with the North Korean assembly.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said a nationwide protest will be held on December 22 against the suspension of 141 MPs.

