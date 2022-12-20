Parliament Winter Session: Row over Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's 'mouse', ‘dog’ remarks1 min read . 12:19 PM IST
- Union Minister Piyush Goyal demanded an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks.
The 11th working day of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament on Tuesday witnessed heated exchanges between BJP and Opposition members over certain remarks made by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The Rajya Sabha saw a stormy beginning as Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge engaged in a heated argument.
Goyal demanded an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks.
"Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise for using offensive language in Alwar," said Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha said he made the comment outside Parliament then why was uproar in the House.
“What I said during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan's Alwar was outside the House. What I said was politically outside the House, not inside. There is no need to discuss that here. Secondly, I can still say that they had no role in the freedom struggle," said Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha.
At a rally in Rajasthan on Monday, Kharge said that the Congress got the country Independence, and several of our leaders, including Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, gave sacrifices, Kharge said.
"Has even your dog at home died for the country? Still they claim to be patriots and if we say something we are termed as deshdrohi (anti-nationals)," the Congress chief said.
"They (BJP government) talk like a lion outwardly, but if you see they act like a mouse. We want that the issue be discussed and give notices, but they are still not ready for a discussion in Parliament," he said.