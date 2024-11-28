The committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has drawn flak from opposition leaders for not consulting all stakeholders. The JPC intends to request an extension to ensure comprehensive hearings before submitting its report, originally due by November 29.

Parliament Winter Session: The contentious bill to amend the Waqf Act is unlikely to be taken up in this winter session of Parliament as the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) set up to scrutinise it will seek an extension of its November 29 deadline to present its report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The JPC is expected to seek an extension until the last day of the next Budget Session of Parliament following a stormy meeting of the panel marked by a brief walkout from opposition members on November 27. The JPC finally took a unanimous decision to seek more time to finalise its report.

JPC chairman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Jagdambika Pal, said on November 27 that he will move a resolution for extending the term of the panel, which is examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Opposition members on the panel have been seeking an extension of the term of the joint committee to listen to more stakeholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In these three months, we had 29 meetings, more than 147 delegations came... We have given opportunity to all the organisations. That's the mandate the JPC had... If they (opposition MPs) think that we need to hear some more people - the way shouldn't be boycotting the meeting... I have listened to what all the members had to say, including Sanjay Singh, Kalyan Banerjee, Asaduddin Owaisi... I have an opinion that I will tomorrow move a resolution in the House for the extension of the tenure of JPC," Pal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Winter Session of Parliament began November 25. The session, that will end on December 20, was marred by ruckus with the opposition members demanding a discussion on Manipur violence and bribery charges against the Adani Group. The proceedings of both the houses were adjourned for the day on Monday and Wednesday. There was no business scheduled on Tuesday due to Constitution Day events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government had listed 16 bills, including the Waqf Act Amendment Bill, for the session. Five bills have been listed for introduction, consideration and passage, while 10 are for consideration and passage, according to the bulletin of the Lok Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jagdambika Pal to seek extension Pal and BJP MP Dilip Saikia are expected to move the motion to extend time for the presentation of the JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, up to the last day of the Budget Session, 2025.

Opposition MPs walked out of the JPC meeting on Wednesday, citing concerns that the committee had left many state boards unheard. The protesting members accused Pal of asserting that the panel's draft report was ready. Temperatures cooled down after Pal and the BJP members of the committee reached out to them, indicating their willingness to press for an extension of the deadline of November 29 to submit its report to Lok Sabha.

"Today, Nishikant Dubey and other members raised that we have to invite and hear some other stakeholders, state officials...So, we feel that we should extension...I will consider this and then we will bring a resolution before Lok Sabha tomorrow or the day after," Pal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to the media after leaving the meeting, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said many stakeholders wanted to give their views.

"The mandate is that the report should be given on the 29th (of November). How can we give it? There is a procedure that must be followed, which has not been done. Most importantly, this committee hasn't visited Bihar or West Bengal. There are many stakeholders we want to be heard. Why is this committee not allowing all the stakeholders to participate?"

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said that any submission of report before hearing all stakeholders will be inappropriate. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said some important stakeholders have not been called. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the procedure was biased. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The committee is expected to visit a few states to meet different stakeholders.

Sweeping Reforms The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to introduce sweeping reforms, including digitisation, stricter audits, greater transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The Waqf bill was on the agenda of the government in the winter session. The panel, constituted in last session, was tasked to give its report by the last day of the first week of this session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The controversial Bill, introduced in the Monsoon session of Parliament, aims to curtail the powers of the Waqf board, among others. Its introduction led to a ruckus in the house, and the Bill was then sent to a JPC for wider scrutiny.

Opposition parties have stridently criticised the amendments proposed by the bill in the existing Waqf Act, alleging that they violate the religious rights of Muslims. The ruling BJP has asserted that the amendments will bring transparency in the functioning of the Waqf boards and make them accountable.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}