Parliamentary panel calls for effective handling of crimes against women

NEW DELHI : The parliamentary panel on home affairs has decided to step in to scrutinise handling of crimes against women by police, ongoing cases in fast track courts related to atrocities against women and to look at ways for bridging the gap between the national policy formulation and its implementation at the state level.

On Wednesday, the parliamentary panel on home affairs, headed by senior Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma, met for a second time over the last one month to discuss ‘Atrocities and Crimes against Women’ where senior officials of the Union home ministry and Delhi Police were also present.

The issue of women security has taken the centrestage with not just an increasing demand from citizens over need for better systems in place for handling crimes against women and swifter resolution of complaints but also from political parties, which have demanded prompt action in such cases. The issue gathered momentum after a 19-year-old woman from Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, who was gangraped and brutalised, died at New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. The incident soon took a political turn after most opposition parties alleged that the state government was unable to protect women and control law and order situation.

“Our focus is to find out why is there such a huge gap between the existing policies and its implementation on the ground level. There are several laws related to creating safer spaces for women and handling crimes against women but we have observed that in reality everything from filing of complaints, following up on an investigation and getting justice in a legal case gets delayed," a person aware of developments said requesting anonymity.

The person quoted above also said that the members of the parliamentary panel have asked officials present in the meeting on Wednesday to give a more detailed response on the issue particularly with respect to data on crimes against women. Members wanted to know that only informing that the crime rate in such instances has reduced does not help because in many such cases women find it difficult to go ahead and file police complaints or legal cases.

“We asked them if they feel there are any structural hindrances in the process. We also asked them if they think a complete overhaul is needed in the approach with which investigation related to such cases happen. We also told them that there is a need for better sensitization when it comes to such cases and the entire dependence of it cannot be on social media outreach alone," the person added.

Out of the 31 member parliamentary panel, 15 members attended the meeting on Wednesday which included Sharma who chaired it. The earlier meeting of the panel on the issue took place on 27 October.

The gravity of the issues related to crime against women can be gauged from rising number of cases that have been reported. According to the report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the total number of cases of crime against women was little over 4.05 lakh in 2019, while in 2018 the figure was 3.78 lakh and in 2017, 3.59 lakh cases were reported. Some of the most prominent crimes against women are rape, murder, acid attacks, kidnapping and abduction along with dowry harassment and cases of domestic violence.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 29% of all cases of rape at the end of 2017 were unresolved by police forces across the country and nearly 88% of all rape cases in Indian courts were pending resolution in 2017.

