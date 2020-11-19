Parliamentary panel calls for effective handling of crimes against women

The issue of women security has taken the centrestage with not just an increasing demand from citizens over need for better systems in place for handling crimes against women and swifter resolution of complaints but also from political parties, which have demanded prompt action in such cases. The issue gathered momentum after a 19-year-old woman from Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, who was gangraped and brutalised, died at New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. The incident soon took a political turn after most opposition parties alleged that the state government was unable to protect women and control law and order situation.