NEW DELHI : A parliamentary standing committee is set to discuss the coronavirus crisis on Friday, with a likely focus on the need for more transparency in the government’s scientific responses to such medical challenges.

The meeting of the committee on science and technology, environment, forests and climate change, headed by senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, will take place on Friday morning.

According to lawmakers aware of the development, the committee’s focus would be on the need for more transparency in scientific developments related to covid-19 pandemic and the urgency of more authorized scientific studies on the likely spread of the disease.

“Our committee analyses issues with a scientific point of view. Not much information is being put out from the government’s side and there is an urgent need for scientific organizations to do more studies related to the pandemic and convey the findings to the stakeholders," a senior member of the committee said requesting anonymity.

“Many of us have been demanding that there needs to be more testing, particularly at points of travel like airports but that has not happened yet. We are hopeful that the meeting on Friday will also touch upon what precautions should be taken in the future to prevent such outbreaks," the member added.

Members of the committee also want to discuss the recent announcement by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on the possibility of India announcing a vaccine against coronavirus by 15 August. They point out that they would need more information about whether ICMR and Bharat Biotech Ltd are speeding up the vaccine trials.

“The announcement is interesting and we expect that questions will be raised about it. Members would want to know more about the possibility of a vaccine," said a senior National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leader who is part of the committee.

Last week, Ramesh told the Press Trust of India news agency that senior officials of the department of biotechnology, department of scientific and industrial research, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the principal scientific adviser to the government, K. Vijay Raghavan, have been called to brief the committee.

Members also pointed out that the first challenge would be to see how many members actually turn up for the meeting because of travel restrictions.

“There are practical problems and concerns of the members. It is an important issue which should be discussed at length and in the presence of most of the members," the NDA leader added.

While Ramesh has written to Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu flagging the need for virtual participation, the permission has not been granted.“There is a practical problem in attending such meetings. First travel restrictions and then quarantine for nearly a fortnight. Our constituencies need us right now. If virtual meetings were allowed then it would be an altogether different matter and we could have made our representation," another member of the panel said, requesting anonymity.

