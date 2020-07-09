Parliamentary panel to discuss covid-19 spread, pandemic preparedness

New Delhi: A parliamentary standing committee meeting on Friday is likely to focus on key issues, including the spread of covid-19 and the government’s preparedness in handling the pandemic.

According to lawmakers aware of the matter, the meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment, forests and climate change, headed by senior Congress leader and former union minister Jairam Ramesh, would focus on the need for more transparency on scientific developments related to covid-19 pandemic.

“Our committee analyses issues with a scientific point of view. Not much information is being put out from the government’s side and there is an urgent need for scientific organizations to do more studies related to the pandemic and convey its findings to the necessary stakeholders," a senior member who is part of the committee said requesting anonymity.

“Many of us have been demanding that there needs to be more testing particularly at points of travel like airports but that has not happened yet. We are hopeful that the meeting on Friday will also touch upon what precautions should be taken in the future to prevent such outbreaks," the leader quoted above added.

Members of the committee may also discuss the recent announcement by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on the possibility of bringing out a vaccine against coronavirus by 15 August and whether the research body and Bharat Biotech are speeding up trials.

"The announcement is interesting and we expect that questions will be raised about it. Members would want to know more about the possibility of a vaccine," said a senior NDA leader who is part of the committee.

Last week, Ramesh told Press Trust of India that officials of the department of biotechnology, department of scientific and industrial research, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the principal scientific adviser to the government, K Vijay Raghavan among others have been called to brief the standing committee.

Members also said, even as the meeting has been scheduled, the first thing to see is how many members would actually turn up amid travel restrictions.

"There is no clarity on the number of people who would actually come for the meeting because of covid-19. There are practical problems and concerns of the members. It is an important issue which should be discussed at length and in the presence of most of the members," the NDA leader added.

Several lawmakers have said they would not be able to attend such meetings owing to travel restrictions and quarantine norms. While Ramesh had written to Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu flagging the need for virtual participation, the permission has not been granted yet.

“There is a practical problem in attending such meetings. First travel restrictions and then quarantine for nearly a fortnight. Our constituencies need us right now so being in quarantine does not add up. If virtual meetings were allowed then it was an altogether different matter and we could have made our representation," another member of the panel said requesting anonymity.

