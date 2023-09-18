Parliamentary special session kicks off today with eight bills; All you need to know2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 06:29 AM IST
Parliament session begins with potential approval of eight bills, speculation on unexpected proposals. Transition to new building.
A five-day session of Parliament is set to commence on Monday, with up to eight bills scheduled for deliberation and potential approval. There is significant speculation surrounding the possibility of the government unveiling unexpected legislative proposals during this session.