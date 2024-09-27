Parliamentary standing committees: Rahul Gandhi in Defence, Kangana makes debut, Shashi Tharoor heads External Affairs

Congress members will lead four Parliamentary standing committees, including the panel on External Affairs. Each committee is a combination of members from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Livemint
Updated27 Sep 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Parliamentary standing committees: (L-R) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi; BJP leader Kangana Ranaut and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
Parliamentary standing committees: (L-R) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi; BJP leader Kangana Ranaut and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

The Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committees were constituted on Thursday. There are 24 Departmentally-Related Standing Committees that cover all the Ministries/ Departments of the Government of India.

According to news agency ANI, Congress members will lead four key committees, including the External Affairs. Each committee is a combination of members from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav fly together for NDA, INDIA meets | Watch

Here's all you need to know about the newly-formed Parliamentary Standing Committees:

1. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is a member of the standing committee on Defence.

2. Congress leaders will head four key panels. These include:

> Shashi Tharoor will head the External Affairs

> Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh will lead the committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports

> Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will lead the committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing

> Odisha MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka will lead Rural and Panchayati Raj.

Also Read | ‘NDA-INDIA alliances comprise parties that are casteist,’ alleges Mayawati

3. BJP's Radha Mohan Singh will head the committee on Defence.

4. BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab will head the committee on Finance.

5. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur has been given the chairmanships of committee on Coal, Mines and Steel.

6. BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy will lead the Water Resources committee.

7. BJP member Nishikant Dubey will lead the committee on Communications and Information Technology.

8. BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut made debut as a member of the committee on communications and IT. Other members of this committee include SP leader Jaya Bachchan, SS-UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi, BJD's Sushmit Patra and Congress's KTS Tulsi from the Upper House, as well as BJP MPs Anil Baluni and Poonam Madam, and TMC's Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ faces heavy censorship; check what changes

9. Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal of the BJP will head the committee on Home Affairs.

10. The committee on Commerce will be headed by TMC's Dola Sen.

11. Health and Family Welfare will be headed by Prof Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

12. Tiruchi Siva of the DMK will head the panel on Industry.

13. BJP's CM Ramesh will head the panel on Railways, the Indian Express reported.

14. TMC's Azad Kirti Jha will chair the Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers.

15. DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will head Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

16. Key BJP allies, including the TDP and Janata Dal (United), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, will head one committee each. These include:

> Shiv Sena's Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne will head the committee on Energy

> TDP's Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy will lead Housing and Urban Affairs

> NCP's Sunil Tatkare will lead Petroleum and Natural Gas

> JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha will be heading the committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture

A tribute event will be held on October 1, 2024, in Central Hall, Samvidhan Sadan, to honour the birth anniversary of former Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsParliamentary standing committees: Rahul Gandhi in Defence, Kangana makes debut, Shashi Tharoor heads External Affairs

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    167.20
    11:47 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    1.6 (0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    174.35
    11:47 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    2.85 (1.66%)

    Tata Power share price

    485.00
    11:47 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    9.1 (1.91%)

    Vedanta share price

    508.10
    11:47 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    6.25 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    660.00
    11:35 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    47.5 (7.76%)

    Shree Renuka Sugars share price

    51.55
    11:35 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    3.43 (7.13%)

    Praj Industries share price

    813.65
    11:35 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    53.95 (7.1%)

    Westlife Development share price

    929.75
    11:34 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    53.25 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.00-20.00
      Chennai
      77,031.00-20.00
      Delhi
      77,183.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.