Parliament's 75-year journey to be discussed in Special Session; Bill on Election Commissioners to be introduced
In the upcoming special session of Parliament, the proceedings will begin with a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey. Four bills, including one to regulate the appointment of Chief Election Commissioners, are part of the legislative business.
In the upcoming special session of the Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on 18 September, the proceedings will begin with 'Samvidhan Sabha'. The Centre has decided to start the special session with a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey- the first gathering which met on December 9, 1946.