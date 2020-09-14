Parties brace for a stormy monsoon session

The battle lines have been drawn between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led Opposition for the monsoon session of Parliament , beginning Monday.

The session will take place with staggered timings for both Houses, while the seating arrangement will be spaced out to maintain social distancing in view of the surge in covid-19 cases in the country.

As Parliament reconvenes after six months, the two sides are expected to have a face-off on electing the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, which is scheduled to be held on Monday. This is, however, tilted in the favour of the NDA. While the ruling alliance is supporting senior Janata Dal (United), or JD(U) leader Harivansh, the joint opposition candidate is senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha. Both are from Bihar, which goes to polls in October.

The Congress on Sunday said the four ordinances being tabled by the government for passage will be challenged, including the three related to agriculture, as the Opposition has reached a consensus on them. “There are four ordinances out of 11, in which we clearly oppose the ordinances related to agriculture and another on amendment to the Banking Regulation Act. The Union government did not hold any consultation with the state governments before bringing these ordinances and this is when agriculture according to the Constitution comes in the list of states," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Meetings of the business advisory committee (BAC) of both the Houses were also held on Sunday, and leaders of parliamentary parties expressed their views on issues that should be taken up. Some key issues the Opposition wants to take up includes the border standoff with China, state of the Indian economy, handling of covid-19, and the impact of the three-month lockdown on the informal sector.

“We have proposed that the issues related to unemployment, status of migrant labourers and economic scenario should be taken up for discussion. We have told the government that our voices should be heard in Parliament," Congress leader of Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said. “Government is ready for discussion on all issues and I urge support from all parties for smooth functioning of Parliament session," Pralhad Joshi, Union minister of parliamentary affairs said.

