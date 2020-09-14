Parties brace for a stormy monsoon session

The Congress on Sunday said the four ordinances being tabled by the government for passage will be challenged, including the three related to agriculture, as the Opposition has reached a consensus on them. “There are four ordinances out of 11, in which we clearly oppose the ordinances related to agriculture and another on amendment to the Banking Regulation Act. The Union government did not hold any consultation with the state governments before bringing these ordinances and this is when agriculture according to the Constitution comes in the list of states," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.